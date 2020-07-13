× DHS: 36K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 820 deaths, 28K+ recovered, 659K+ negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 400 Monday, July 13, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting a total of 36,942 positive cases — up 494 from Sunday.

There have been 820 deaths in the state (2.2%).

Of the positive cases, 3,850 have required hospitalization, an increase of 26 from Sunday, and 10.4% of cases.

DHS officials said 28,670 have recovered (78%). There are 7,447 active cases (20%).

According to the DHS, 659,479 have tested negative, an increase of more than 6,000.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 14,196 cases in the county as of Monday afternoon, along with 359 deaths.

