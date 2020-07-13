Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue? Here’s an easy lesson for kids on diffraction

Posted 9:29 am, July 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue? Or why we see colors the way we do? Dr. Koco with Mad Science joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy lesson for kids on diffraction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.