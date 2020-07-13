Many summer camps have been canceled: Now there’s a FREE virtual camp for you kids

Posted 9:28 am, July 13, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- This year many summer camps have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there's a free virtual camp to keep your kids busy. Bump Camp and Beyond CEO, Lindsay Pinchuk, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on Camp Beyond.

