Off-duty MPD officer facing homicide charge in death of Joel Acevedo to appear in court

Posted 6:00 am, July 13, 2020, by
Michael Mattioli -- Battery incident near 45th and Cleveland

Michael Mattioli

MILWAUKEE — Michael Mattioli, 32, is set to appear in court on Monday, July 13. Mattioli, a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of Joel Acevedo, 25, following a fight inside Mattioli’s home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19.

Prosecutors said Mattioli indicated he “held (Acevedo) on the ground” after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. It happened the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together at his home.

Acevedo, 25, died from his injuries at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25. His death was ruled a homicide as a result of anoxic encephalopathy due to traumatic asphyxia (brain injury due to traumatic strangulation).

Joel Acevedo

Joel Acevedo

Nearly two months after taking control of the investigation, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission announced Friday, July 10 that it has filed disciplinary charges against Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli. A referral for a disciplinary trial was also announced.

The disciplinary charges, as filed by the FPC, include the potential violation of the code of conduct as it relates to “integrity, respect and violation” of Milwaukee police standard operating procedure. Details regarding a trial date and next steps will be released at a future time.

Off-duty police officer involved in fight that left 25-year-old man seriously injured near 45th and Cleveland

Off-duty police officer involved in fight that left 25-year-old man seriously injured near 45th and Cleveland

The disciplinary trial referred by the FPC is the first step toward terminating his employment with the department.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.