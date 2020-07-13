Off-duty MPD officer facing homicide charge in death of Joel Acevedo to appear in court

MILWAUKEE — Michael Mattioli, 32, is set to appear in court on Monday, July 13. Mattioli, a 13-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of Joel Acevedo, 25, following a fight inside Mattioli’s home near 45th Street and W. Cleveland Avenue on Sunday, April 19.

Prosecutors said Mattioli indicated he “held (Acevedo) on the ground” after Acevedo tried stealing from him and punched another man in the home. It happened the morning after the off-duty officer hosted a get-together at his home.

Acevedo, 25, died from his injuries at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25. His death was ruled a homicide as a result of anoxic encephalopathy due to traumatic asphyxia (brain injury due to traumatic strangulation).

Nearly two months after taking control of the investigation, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission announced Friday, July 10 that it has filed disciplinary charges against Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli. A referral for a disciplinary trial was also announced.

The disciplinary charges, as filed by the FPC, include the potential violation of the code of conduct as it relates to “integrity, respect and violation” of Milwaukee police standard operating procedure. Details regarding a trial date and next steps will be released at a future time.

The disciplinary trial referred by the FPC is the first step toward terminating his employment with the department.