Live: Pres. Trump participates in roundtable with Americans who have been positively impacted by law enforcement

Police: Shots fired into St. Francis apartment, no known motive

Posted 12:36 pm, July 13, 2020, by

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — St. Francis police say they were dispatched for a report of shots fired into an occupied apartment near S. Clement Street and E. Norwich Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

An initial investigation revealed that unknown suspects fired several rounds into an occupied apartment. The occupant was not injured.

At this time, there is no known motive.

This incident is still active and under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or has home surveillance cameras that may have captured this incident is encouraged to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.