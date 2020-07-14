3 Milwaukee Recreation wading pools open for children ages 8 and under

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three Milwaukee Recreation wading pools opened Monday, July 13 at Enderis Playfield, Merrill Playfield and Modrzejewski Playfield. The latter two offer free meals for kids at 11 a.m.

Sites are open for ages 8 and under. Additional sites may open throughout the summer.

The current schedule is as follows:

Open Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Open Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Free Meals Available: 11-11:45 a.m.

Open Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Free Meals Available: 11-11:45 a.m.

To schedule a time to visit a site for a photo op with MPS REC contact Claire McHugh claire@mkerec.net or 414 475-8634.