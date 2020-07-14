Beach Hazard Statement for Ozaukee, Sheboygan counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday

3 Milwaukee Recreation wading pools open for children ages 8 and under

MILWAUKEE -- Three Milwaukee Recreation wading pools opened Monday, July 13 at Enderis Playfield, Merrill Playfield and Modrzejewski Playfield. The latter two offer free meals for kids at 11 a.m.

Sites are open for ages 8 and under. Additional sites may open throughout the summer.

The current schedule is as follows:

Enderis Playfield: 2938 N. 72nd Street

Open Monday - Friday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Merrill Playfield: 461 N. 35th Street

Open Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Free Meals Available: 11-11:45 a.m.

Modrzejewski Playfield: 1020 W. Cleveland Avenue

Open Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Free Meals Available: 11-11:45 a.m.

To schedule a time  to visit a site for a photo op with MPS REC contact Claire McHugh  claire@mkerec.net or 414 475-8634.

