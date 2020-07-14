Beach Hazard Statement for Ozaukee, Sheboygan counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday

Did you know you can poke a hole in a bag of water without it springing a leak? It’s all thanks to polymers

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know you can poke a hole in a bag of water without it springing a leak? It's all thanks to polymers. Professor Maria with Mad Science shows us how.

