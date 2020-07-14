× Fond du Lac police: 5-year-old boy died from injuries after he was struck by a vehicle

FOND DU LAC –A 5-year-old boy died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the boat launch at Lake Side Park West on Tuesday, July 14.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the parking lot north of the boat launch area at the park off Howard Litscher Drive.

Police said arriving officers immediately began life-saving measures on the child and Flight for Life responded. The child died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.