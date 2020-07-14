Madison police release photos of persons of interest in attack on state senator

MADISON — The Madison Police Department has released photos of persons of interest in an attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) that occurred during protests near the Capitol on June 24.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the people shown in surveillance photos released on July 14; if you recognize the people in the images below, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on June 24 near Main Street and Fairchild street — roughly one block from the Capitol.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

Police said three people rushed toward Carpenter, who was filming the protests on his phone, and fell to the ground where he was battered by several people. A witness of the assault told police that approximately 10 people punched and kicked him while on the ground.

When the beating stopped, Carpenter tried talking and explaining who he was to the attackers; someone then identified herself as a nurse and offered aid.

Carpenter issued this statement following surgery on June 30:

“I would like to thank everyone who has sent flowers, cards, calls, emails, or left social media comments with their well-wishes. Your kind words of support are sincerely appreciated and mean a lot to me. “After completing my successful surgery this morning at St. Francis Hospital, I am confident that I will make a full recovery. “Most importantly, I have been staying up to date on all constituent matters and issues affecting the 3rd Senate District. I can’t wait to get back to the office to work on finding solutions to the critical issues that we are facing at this historic time in our state and country. “Have a happy 4th of July weekend, and don’t be shooting off fireworks. Please, be safe!”