Milwaukee man walks into hospital with gunshot wound, unknown suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old Milwaukee man walked into a local hospital Tuesday morning, July 14 with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. It happened around 8:20 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.