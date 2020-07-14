× Racine police squad ‘struck several times’ by gunfire with investigator sitting inside

RACINE — An investigation is underway after an investigator with the Racine Police Special Investigations Unit had his squad struck by gunfire on Monday, July 13. It happened around 12 p.m.

According to the Racine Police Department, the investigator was on assignment near 11th Street and Lockwood Avenue when an unrelated civil disturbance broke out between two parties.

Police say both parties brandished handguns and began firing at each other with the investigator caught in the crossfire. The investigator was sitting in his squad and the squad was struck several times. The investigator exited his squad and identified himself as an officer — at which point one party ran and the other dropped their handgun and was taken into custody.

The investigator received several scratches from the glass that was struck by gunfire. No shots were fired by Racine police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still seeking one party that was involved with the incident.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.