Beach Hazard Statement for Ozaukee, Sheboygan counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of possible infection

Posted 4:51 pm, July 14, 2020, by
Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital in Baltimore early this morning for the treatment of a possible infection. 

A news release says Ginsburg was evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. on Monday night after she reportedly experienced a fever and chills.

On Tuesday afternoon, she underwent an endoscopic procedure at The Johns Hopkins Hospital to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last summer, according to the release.

Ginsburg will stay in the hospital for a few more days to receive more treatment. She is currently resting comfortably.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.