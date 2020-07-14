Wisconsin State Patrol: Darien man killed in Rock County crash

Beach Hazard Statement for Ozaukee, Sheboygan counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday

July 14, 2020

ROCK COUNTY — A 43-year-old Darien man died following a Rock County crash on Monday night, July 13.

In a Facebook post, the Wisconsin State Patrol said the man’s pickup truck veered off the roadway along I-43 in the Town of Turtle around 9:30 p.m.

The three-vehicle crash happened near Schroeder Road. First responders found the man, unresponsive, who appeared to have been ejected from the truck. Initial investigation showed that the truck hit a guardrail, throwing the man from the vehicle. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the ejection.

Moments later, authorities said, another car clipped the disabled pickup truck. A third crash later occurred, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the driver whose vehicle struck the disabled truck.

I-43 was closed for approximately three hours during the crash scene investigation and recovery, reopening early Tuesday morning.

Alcohol use and failure to wear a seat belt appear to be factors for the initial, fatal crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash remains under investigation.

