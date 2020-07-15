Customers must wear masks at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market stores starting Wednesday, July 22

Posted 3:57 pm, July 15, 2020, by , Updated at 04:01PM, July 15, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Kroger, the parent company of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market in southeast Wisconsin, tweeted on Wednesday, July 15 that starting Wednesday, July 22, its stores “will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask.”

Associates at the Kroger stores are required to wear masks while on duty at this time.

The Kroger stores are the latest in a line of businesses now requiring face coverings in light of the coronavirus pandemic — which has seen recent spikes in infection rates. Kohl’s announced it will begin requiring masks for customers on July 20. Companies like Menards have been requiring the wearing of masks by customers for weeks.

