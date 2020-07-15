× EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh set to reopen to the public on Aug. 3

OSHKOSH — The EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, which has been closed since late March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen on a limited basis beginning Monday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.

A news release says the museum will have limits on the size of groups and total number of visitors allowed in the facility at any time. In addition, high-touchpoint areas and exhibits will remain closed and higher levels of cleaning and disinfecting are part of the reopening process throughout the facility.

Among the temporary changes in effect at the museum as it reopens are:

The KidVenture, Sikorsky/Johnson Wax exhibit, and the Willan Space Gallery areas will remain closed. Theaters inside the museum will be modified to ensure proper distancing.

Touch screens and video players at exhibits will not be operative.

The hangars at Pioneer Airport will be open daily through Labor Day, weather permitting. However, there are no flight operations or tram service at the facility. Museum visitors will be able to access Pioneer Airport by walking from the museum to that facility.

Vending areas will be closed.

All visitors and staff will be temperature checked as they enter the EAA grounds, and are required to wear masks while in the facility and maintain physical distancing.

While cash is still accepted for admissions and purchases, use of credit and debit cards is encouraged.

Additional information regarding the museum’s reopening and temporary restrictions is available at EAA.org/museum.