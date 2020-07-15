Fireflies are a type of beetle: Some fun facts about fireflies

MILWAUKEE -- If you've spend any time outside near or after dark lately, you've probably seen fireflies lighting up the sky. Molly Snyder with On Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp with some fun facts about fireflies.
- Fireflies do not sting, bite nor carry disease.
- They blink as part of their mating ritual and to attract mates. The males usually flash first and then wait for the females to flash back.
- The lights also ward off predators because the chemicals that create the bioluminescence are unappealing and / or harmful.2
- Fireflies are a type of beetle with more than 2,000 different species.
- There is not a confirmed firefly season in Wisconsin, but they appear sometime in June and are gone usually by mid- to late-August.