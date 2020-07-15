Look familiar? Milwaukee police seek 2 suspects in south side shooting

Posted 6:52 pm, July 15, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating suspects wanted for a shooting that happened on the city’s south side on Monday, July 13.

Police said the suspects approached a victim near 11th and Greenfield. From inside a suspect vehicle, shots were fired, striking the victim.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, African-American and was last seen wearing a face mask and armed with a handgun. Supsect #2 is described as a male, African-American with an unknown clothing description.

The suspects fled in a white, four-door Chevrolet Impala with tinted side windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

Suspects sought in shooting near 11th and Greenfield

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.