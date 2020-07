× MCSO: Report of shots fired at semi temporarily shuts down portion of I-94 WB

MILWAUKEE — All lanes on westbound I-94 were temporarily shut down early Wednesday morning, July 15 following reports of shots fired at a semi. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at 26th and Clybourn. All lanes have reopened.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says there are no reports of injuries.

MCSO is investigating a report of shots fired at a semi. All lanes are closed westbound on I-94. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 26th and Clybourn. Motorists can reenter at 175 or Miller Parkway. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) July 15, 2020