Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigate two separate shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday, July 14. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 39-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated and no arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 9:06 p.m. near 21st and Fond du Lac. The victim, a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.