× Police: 5 wounded following 3 separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday morning, July 15. Five people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near 28th and Ruby. The victims, a 26-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were treated at a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. near 62nd and Sheridan. The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She walked into a local hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

The third shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. near 22nd and Michigan. The victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in each case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.