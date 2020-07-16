Alan Jackson’s Sept. 12 concert at Fiserv Forum postponed due to COVID-19

Posted 9:11 am, July 16, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alan Jackson performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE –Country music star Alan Jackson’s Sept. 12 concert at Fiserv Forum is being rescheduled due to COVID-19.  The show will now take place on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

“The postponement stems from an ongoing need for caution and a desire to look out for the well-being of all concert attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show given continuing uncertainty regarding COVID-19 related health and safety concerns,” Fiserv Forum officials say.

Tickets for the Sept. concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in 2021.

