Alan Jackson's Sept. 12 concert at Fiserv Forum postponed due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE –Country music star Alan Jackson’s Sept. 12 concert at Fiserv Forum is being rescheduled due to COVID-19. The show will now take place on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

“The postponement stems from an ongoing need for caution and a desire to look out for the well-being of all concert attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show given continuing uncertainty regarding COVID-19 related health and safety concerns,” Fiserv Forum officials say.

Tickets for the Sept. concert will be honored at the rescheduled date in 2021.