Family, friends remember stabbing victim; suspect charged, ordered competency exam

MILWAUKEE — “I actually had left a spot for her on the bed for her to come home, but she never made it.”

As she waited for her mom to return, Leisy Martinez awoke to an emptiness.

“Basically the best person you could find,” Leisy said. “It was unbelievable.”

Early Sunday morning, 48-year-old Marina Martinez was found at an apartment building near 29th and Highland “covered in blood.”

“Mr. Smith, you’re charged in count 1 with first-degree reckless homicide.”

35-year-old Anthony Smith, according to police, lived in the apartment where she was found.

“We really want answers as to what made him act that way,” Leisy said.

Court documents state the two were “dating for about two months.”

And on the morning of marina’s death — “he was contemplating suicide.”

Smith “was drinking and heard voices,” according to documents, and “tried to stab himself.”

He told police, who recovered a bloody knife from the scene, that Marina got in the way and he stabbed her.

“For me to get too close to somebody like that, it’s hard.”

Described as loving, strong, and funny — Marina was a support system for many, including Zuleyke Montanez.

“She was like a mom to me, and for my girls, she was grandma,” Montanez said.

A painful loss that leaves questions — and heartache for those who knew her.

“Nobody has a right to take anybody’s life, no matter how bad the situation is,” Montanez said.

According to court records — a competency exam has been ordered for Smith.

That report is expected to be returned at Smith’s next court date — on July 31.