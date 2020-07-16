LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer update on the coronavirus pandemic

Fears of Hudson River flooding Lincoln Tunnel after water gushes in

NEW YORK — No, that wasn’t the Hudson River leaking into the Lincoln Tunnel as anxious commuters sat in their cars fearing the worst.

Video taken Tuesday by a motorist showed water flowing along a walkway and onto the roadway in the tunnel that connects Manhattan and Weehawken.

“Well, that’s concerning,” said Anthony Consiglio in the video.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel, said a water main ruptured in a facility room in the tunnel’s center tube. After the break was repaired, the water was pumped out.

The images prompted numerous people to tweet about their fears of being stuck in the tunnel if it flooded.

The mile-and-a-half-long tunnel is more than 80 years old and accommodates roughly 1.5 million vehicles into New York in an average month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

