High humidity: Heat index values to soar near 100˚ across Wisconsin July 18-19

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Most of the region has enjoyed a nice seasonable break from the July heat this past week — but that’s all about to change this weekend, July 18 and 19.

Heat index values are otherwise known as feels like temperatures will quickly rise into the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon, July 18 and possibly just as high on Sunday, July 19. Prolonged periods outside without water or shade could be dangerous in the peak afternoon heat.

The culprit for this massive shift in feels like temperatures is humidity. By Saturday our dewpoints will surge into the low to mid-70s which is very high for Wisconsin. This means there will be plenty of moisture in the air and will mean the sweat you perspire will take longer to evaporate and makes it harder for the body to cool itself down.

Once dew points get into the 60s they become noticeable, and for some, can be uncomfortable. All it takes in Wisconsin to reach that level is a southern breeze, but once we get dew points into the 70s it’s borderline oppressive in direct sunlight.

Please take caution when exercising outside or with loved ones spending extended periods of time outdoors without ways of cooling down. AC will be your best friend this weekend.