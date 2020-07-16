× Milwaukee dancers come together to share emotions after George Floyd’s death

MILWAUKEE — The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country — including here in Milwaukee. But a group of Milwaukee dancers found a different way to express their emotions.

Behind every movement, each dancer is telling his or her story.

“I was really thinking about my brothers, in a way. I have three brothers. I fear for them every day, you know, that’s where my emotion really came from,” said Janae Adams, dancer.

On a rainy June day, 23 dancers ages six through 18 came together to share their emotions after George Floyd’s death.

“With the chanting and the marching and the signs, that is like a certain beauty to that, but when it comes to bringing it into the actual art form of dance, it creates like a story. You can tell so many stories from just your movement and your facial expressions,” said Monica Slate, dancer.

The movements, all in sync thanks to choreographer Britni Fletcher. She had the idea after seeing the video of Floyd’s death.

“My outlet, for me personally, is dance. Through the arts, I feel like we can have so much healing,” said Fletcher.

She taught the dance over Zoom throughout the course of a week. They performed it together after only a few socially distance rehearsals — all to show the power of community.

“We should stand up together, and no matter what we will always keep moving forward,” said Jadelyn Burris, dancer.

“I want them to feel a sense of community with the first couple of parts of the dance, but then as you go through, I do want them to understand kind of not rage, but more so a sense of anger and understanding of what black people have faced and what they continue to face every day,” said Fletcher.

Britni Fletcher hopes to choreograph more dances like this in the future.