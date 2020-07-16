MPD officers pay surprise visit to 11-year-old boy battling rare cancer

MILWAUKEE — A pair of Milwaukee police officers brightened the day of a young cancer patient on Thursday, July 16.

Officials say Officers Sanders and Williams paid a surprise hospital visit to an 11-year-old boy who is battling a rare form of cancer called Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH.)

Young Jack dreams of becoming a K-9 Officer when he grows up and collects stuffed K-9 dogs from police districts.

Both MPD officers brought Jack a new K-9 Dog to add to his collection. We hear it’s the biggest K-9 stuff animal he has received.

