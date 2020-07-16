MPS reopening plan to be voted on Thursday; concerns over ‘health and safety of our students’

MILWAUKEE — It’s going to be very fluid, which is news parents and teachers likely do not want to hear. If approved, Milwaukee Public Schools will begin with remote learning in the fall — and gradually work its way back to normalcy in the classroom.

Nori Carter is used to being surrounded by kids every day. But now this daycare worker is preparing for a new role: teacher.

“We need new teachers, more teachers and I’ll probably have to pick up the slack here and there,” Carter said.

With Milwaukee Public Schools set to vote on its 256-page, 90-million dollar fall reopening plan Thursday night, people like Carter are bracing for weeks — or months — of virtual learning. It’s creating a problematic situation for parents who work — and daycares flooding with school-aged children.

“How do you teach your children online if you have to put them in child care?” Carter said.

Groups like the Black Educators Caucus have asked the school board to return to in-person learning when the city of Milwaukee reports no new COVID-19 cases for at least two weeks.

Cases are on the rise.

The MPS plan is broken down into three phases: full remote learning; hybrid learning; and face-to-face learning with a virtual option.

“The health and safety of our students, staff, and community is paramount,” Poslet said.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley says the criteria for moving between phases is still being worked out.

“The rate of infection. The trajectory of infection throughout a 14 day period,” Posley said.

In other words, expect change and plan for a unique fall.

“We just have to ride it out, wait it out and hope for the best,” Carter said.

The meeting to finalize the reopening plan gets started around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story.