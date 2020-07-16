× Officials: Person in SUV flees deputy, dies after crashing into semi at Kenosha intersection

KENOSHA — The Wisconsin State Patrol along with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Green Bay Road around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 16.

Officials say a deputy from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Highway E after a vehicle almost struck his squad car. The operator was verbally identified by the deputy — and upon reapproaching the suspect vehicle, the operator fled westbound on Highway E. The vehicle crashed into a semi that was traveling southbound on Green Bay Road in the intersection.

A news release says there was heavy damage to the suspect vehicle, an SUV. The operator of the SUV died at the scene. The operator of the semi was not hurt in the incident. A third vehicle was also struck by debris from the crash.

The name of the deceased suspect is being withheld.