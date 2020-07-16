Patio season is officially here: Some cocktail recipes you can enjoy right your own backyard

MILWAUKEE — Patio season is officially here — and if you don’t feel like heading out to a bar or restaurant Chef Alisa Malavenda joins FOX6 WakeUp with some cocktail recipes you can enjoy right in your own backyard.

Frozen Blood Orange Negroni

1.5-ounce gin

1.5-ounce Campari

1.5-ounce sweet vermouth ( I like carpano antica formula )

3 -4 ounces freshly squeezed blood orange juice

(buy 2 blood oranges because you will want half of one for garnish)

1- 2 cups crushed ice

Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish (optional)

In a blender, combine the gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and blood orange juice. Add ice and blend, starting on the lowest setting and increasing to the highest setting. Add more ice if you desire a thicker consistency. Pour the frozen Negroni into chilled glass and garnish with a sprig of thyme and /or an orange wheel.

“The Que Syrah Syrah”

3 oz of Petite Syrah Wine ( I like spell bound for its blueberry notes, coffee and vanilla notes)

1 oz absolut peppar ( or you can infuse 2 T pepper in 1 cup of your favorite vodka)

1 T fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 oz of strawberry ( or blueberry )syrup ( recipe follows )

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well and strain into a glass with large ice cubes and a strawberry garnish

For Syrup:

1 # strawberries ( or any berry)

2 C water

1 C fine sugar

Rinse the berries clean, then hull removing stem.

Slice the strawberries into and place in a medium saucepan

Cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce to a medium simmer and let the strawberries cook for about 15- 20 minutes and the berries have lost their color. Skim any foam that rises to the top.

When the berries start to lose their color after about 10 min add the fine sugar and stir to dissolve

Strain the strawberry liquid through a fine mesh strainer, separating the solid berries from the liquid.

Once the strawberry liquid has been strained, discard the solids and cool completely. Pour into a glass container, seal, and refrigerate. The syrup should last for several weeks.

Pineapple-Sake Punch with Jalapeño

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

5 cups pineapple juice

One 750-ml bottle dry sake

Pineapple slices and fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

In a small saucepan, bring the water and sugar to almost boiling and jalapeño, and stir just to dissolve the sugar. Let cool completely, then strain the syrup; discard the jalapeño.

In a large pitcher, combine the jalapeño syrup, pineapple juice and sake and stir well. Refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour. Serve the punch over ice garnished with pineapple and mint.

This can be made ahead and refrigerated overnight.

White Peach Sangria

1 bottle white wine (Fume Blanc or Sauvignon Blanc) or even a crisp rose works well 1/2 cup vodka

1/4 cup peach schnapps

( or you can just use 3/4 C peach vodka )

3 ounces frozen lemonade, thawed or 3 oz simply lemonade

¼ cup white sugar

1 pound peaches, pitted and sliced

2 cup seedless red and grapes, halved

In a large pitcher, combine dry white wine, peach schnapps or vodka, lemonade concentrate and sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add sliced peaches and grapes.

Refrigerate sangria until well chilled, at least 2 hours, or overnight to blend flavors. Serve over ice, make sure to include sliced peaches and grapes with each serving.