The Harley-Davidson Museum is back open, all guests are required to wear a face covering

MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum campus is back open — including “The Shop” where you can find everything from Bucks-branded merchandise to bandanas. Brian Kramp is getting look at the food.

NEW HOURS

All guests are required to wear a face covering during their visit to campus while inside buildings.

MUSEUM

Daily: 10am – 5pm (Thursday, 10am – 8pm)

THE SHOP

Daily: 10am – 5:30pm (Thursday, 10am – 8:30pm)

MOTOR BAR & RESTAURANT

Sunday – Wednesday: 11am – 6pm

Thursday: 11am – 8pm

Friday & Saturday: 11am – 7pm