Woodman’s Food Markets to require shoppers to wear masks starting July 20

Posted 3:51 pm, July 16, 2020, by , Updated at 03:52PM, July 16, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Woodman’s Food Markets will begin requiring a face covering (covering both mouth and nose) to shop in all of its stores starting on Monday, July 20.

Woodman’s has required the use of a face-covering by staff and all others performing work in our stores (vendors, merchandisers, etc.) since the beginning of April.

Now, the store operators are asking customers do their part as we all work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Face masks are available for purchase at all Woodman’s locations.

As an alternative to in-store shopping, Woodman’s also offers online shopping for pick-up and delivery.

