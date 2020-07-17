MILWAUKEE — When Morgan Freeman talks, it makes you want to listen. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the campaign the actor is lending his iconic voice to.
Gino has details on the campaign actor Morgan Freeman is lending his iconic voice to
-
Gino talks with actor Kevin Bacon about the new horror movie ‘You Should Have Left’
-
Gino talks with actor Richard Kind about the film ‘The Bellmen’
-
Gino talks with the writer and director of the new film ‘The King of Staten Island’
-
Gino talks with the stars of ‘Space Force,’ which launches on Netflix May 29
-
Daniel Radcliffe discusses the making of ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend’
-
-
Actor with Wisconsin connection just revealed he recovered from COVID-19
-
Gino talks with young actress playing Steve Carell’s daughter in new film ‘Space Force’
-
Gino talks with the cast of ‘The Half of It’
-
Rachel McAdams joins singing duo in ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’
-
Gino talks about the disappearance of ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera
-
-
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died, Gino shares details on how he’s being remembered
-
Gino talks with the stars of ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’
-
‘My Spy’ is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now, Gino talks with one of the stars