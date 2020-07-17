Heat advisory will take effect Saturday: Hot temps, high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has included all of southern Wisconsin in a Heat Advisory for Saturday, July 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Heat index values or feels like temperatures have the potential to surpass 100˚. This will be the hottest feel like temperatures we’ve had all year and prolonged exposure outside without ways of cooling down could be dangerous to your health.

If you’re feeling faint or dizzy and skin begins to feel clammy, it’s important to head inside with adequate AC. There are many other warning signs for you or your loved ones to watch out for which is why it’s so important to stay hydrated in Saturday’s heat.

As we get into the afternoon our dewpoints will rise into the low to mid-70s, meaning there will be a lot of moisture in the air.

The more moisture that’s in the air, the slower sweat evaporates and cools down the body. This will easily make it feel like the upper 90s outside but as mentioned earlier it could reach over 100˚ in areas.

Fortunately, Sunday isn’t looking as bad but long-term heat is still possible as we’re in the hear to of the hottest period of the year on average.