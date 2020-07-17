Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
74°
74°
Low
74°
High
87°
Sat
77°
93°
Sun
67°
90°
Mon
65°
80°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday
July 17, 2020
Posted 8:32 am, July 17, 2020, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Look who is turning six years old Friday, July 17, 2020.
Popular
MPS board unanimously passes 3-phase back-to-school plan, recommended 2020-21 calendars
Coin shortage prompts bank to pay you for spare change: ‘It has never happened before’
TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after 2 years together
You may be in line for 2 separate tax refunds this year, here’s why
Latest News
July 17, 2020
Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
T-Mobile kicks off new merger with robocall killer
Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Arlan Potter from Adams County
Look Who's 6
July 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 10, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 3, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 12, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 11, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 7, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 5, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 14, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 8, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 4, 2020
Look Who's 6
May 17, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 13, 2020
Look Who's 6
July 16, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.