× List: Mask required at these local, national businesses

MILWAUKEE — On July 16, the mask mandate in the City of Milwaukee went into effect, however, many businesses outside of the city have elected that their guests mask up before entering in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

An alphabetical and running list of local and national brands requiring you to wear a mask in their stores:

Apple Store

Best Buy

Costco

CVS

Dollar Tree

Kohl’s

Meijer

Metro Market

Pick N’ Save

Sam’s Club

Sendik’s

Starbucks

Target

Trader Joe’s

WAC Downtown

Walgreen’s

Walmart

Whole Foods

Woodman’s

Verizon

Glendale, Milwaukee and Shorewood all require masks to be worn inside public spaces.

Milwaukee’s ordinance applies to everyone ages 3 and older in indoor public places and outdoors when you’re within 6 feet of people who are not family or members of your household.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).