Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Arlan Potter from Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Arlan Potter from Adams County. He was last seen on Monday, July 13 around 5 p.m. at a family member’s residence.

Arlan was last known to be driving back to his home in Adams County in an amethyst colored 2015 Buick La Crosse with Wisconsin license plates of 816-YEB.

He is described as a white, male, 5’11” tall, 220 pounds with blue eyes, white hair, and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing pants and a pullover shirt.

.Anyone with information is asked to call Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 608-339-3304.