Video: New Jersey Transit officer performed CPR to save infant born in restroom who wasn’t breathing

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit Police released dramatic body camera footage showing an officer carrying out CPR to save the life of a newborn baby.

Police said that officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a report of a medical event in the women’s restroom on Tuesday, July 14. There, officers found a mother who was cradling her newborn baby in her arms. In the video, police can be heard asking the woman if she’s just given birth. She replies, “I don’t know.”

The baby was not breathing and was gray in color, police said.

Officer Bryan Richards began chest compressions, but the baby did not respond. He then called the emergency medical services, and rushed the baby to a police cruiser, accompanied by Officer Alberto Nunes.

While Richards continued chest compressions, Nunes drove to the hospital. As they drove, the baby began to respond, police said, and is “currently doing well.”