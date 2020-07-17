Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Wauwatosa School District reopening plan calls for in-person learning 5 days a week

Posted 3:06 pm, July 17, 2020, by , Updated at 03:14PM, July 17, 2020

WAUWATOSA — Officials with the Wauwatosa School District on Friday, July 17 announced students will be in the classroom five days a week during the 2020-2021 school year.
The first day of school is set for Sept. 1. The reopening plan was revealed to families Friday.

WSD officials said they intend to conduct in-person classroom learning, with students and staff following increased safety measures. District leaders noted in a survey, 65% of students said they’d prefer the district makes it safe for students and staff to return to the building — while 55% of staff felt that way. The survey found 71% of families said their child learns better at school than at home, and 75% of families want district leaders to make it safe for students and staff to return to the building.

District leaders noted if they see COVID-19 cases in schools, they could move to a hybrid model “to decrease class sizes.” Students would learn in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week.

Virtual learning would be used for short- or long-term closures due to positive COVID-19 cases — and for families uncomfortable with in-person learning.

According to the plan, finalization of mask wearing protocols and guidelines for students and staff will occur at a later date — closer to the first day of school.

They’ve asked that parents check out the reopening plan here, and then fill out the family survey to provide feedback to district leaders.

