Westown Farmers' Market canceled noting COVID-19, other challenges

MILWAUKEE — After an initial postponement, the Westown Association has decided to cancel the 2020 season of the Westown Farmers’ Market noting growing concerns for coronavirus spread and other challenges.

After conducting a survey with the Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, results showed only 33% of employees expect to return to their offices by September. That survey and construction on 3rd Street contributed to the decision, according to a release.

“Over the last few months, we have been optimistic with our plans, however, many factors out of our control have impacted our ability to host a safe and successful market in 2020,” said Stacie Callies, Executive Director of Westown Association. “After careful consideration and valuable feedback, we believe the decision to cancel the 2020 season is in the best interest of our vendors, customers and the organization. We will miss seeing you this summer, but we look forward to hosting an exciting market in 2021.”

Westown Association encourages market patrons to continue supporting the local businesses that operate at the market. For a list of the Westown Farmers’ Market’s vendors to support, click here.