Developing: Dive team crews pulled man out of water near McKinley Beach

MILWAUKEE — A dramatic scene unfolded Saturday night, July 18 along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

FOX6’s cameras captured dive team crews pulling a man from the water near McKinley Beach — just outside of McKinley Marina.

There’s no word at this point on his condition, or how long he was in the water.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation. FOX6 News has reached out to MCSO for more details.

As of 10 p.m., deputies were still on scene. FOX6’s cameras captured a crowded McKinley Beach Saturday night.

This is a developing story.