Developing: Law enforcement on scene of dive response at Pewaukee Lake

Posted 8:13 pm, July 18, 2020, by , Updated at 08:28PM, July 18, 2020
PEWAUKEE — FOX6 News is on scene amid a dive response at Pewaukee Lake Saturday evening, July 18.

FOX6’s cameras captured Waukesha County sheriff’s officials and a dive team among the agencies on scene near Lakeview and Woodland.

A neighbor said there was a rescue call shortly before 5 p.m., and at first, thought it might have been a training exercise, but soon saw more and more law enforcement arriving on scene.

FOX6 News has reached out to law enforcement for further details.

This is a developing story.

