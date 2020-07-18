Developing: Law enforcement on scene of dive response at Pewaukee Lake
PEWAUKEE — FOX6 News is on scene amid a dive response at Pewaukee Lake Saturday evening, July 18.
FOX6’s cameras captured Waukesha County sheriff’s officials and a dive team among the agencies on scene near Lakeview and Woodland.
A neighbor said there was a rescue call shortly before 5 p.m., and at first, thought it might have been a training exercise, but soon saw more and more law enforcement arriving on scene.
