‘Hey buddy, there’s a shark right there!’: Off-duty police officer pulls boy away from shark

Posted 12:07 pm, July 18, 2020, by

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – An off-duty Cocoa police officer pulled a boy away from a shark to safety. The incident was caught on camera.

“Hey buddy, there’s a shark right there!” you can hear in the video.

Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board.

Kosicki made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy out as the shark began to get dangerously close.

No one was injured.

