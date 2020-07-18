Heat advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

Police: 64-year-old Cudahy man in custody for shooting death of 68-year-old sister

Posted 3:11 pm, July 18, 2020, by , Updated at 03:57PM, July 18, 2020

CUDAHY — A Cudahy man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his sister Saturday, July 18.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at a home on E. Underwood Avenue.

Police said they received a 911 call regarding a subject armed with a shotgun, and found a 68-year-old woman dead in the home.

A 64-year-old man was arrested, and police said this is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.