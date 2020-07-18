Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect wanted in retail theft

MENOMONEE FALLS — Recognize her? Police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of stealing seven bottles of liquor and a package of cookies from Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’8”, 30-40 years of age.

The suspect concealed the liquor in a blue backpack prior to exiting the store and fleeing in a maroon or red Chrysler Town and County with no registration plates, driven by an unknown male black subject.

Please review the attached pictures and contact Officer Holsbo at 262-532-8700 reference case #20-021877 if you are able to assist in identifying the suspect.