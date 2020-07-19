× DHS: 42K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 844 deaths, 32K+ recovered, 730K+ negative

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 800 Sunday, July 19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which reported 830 new positive cases, for a total of 42,315.

There have been 844 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by DHS officials Sunday. Of the positive cases, 2% have died, and 9.7% (4,107) have required hospitalization — with 25 more patients hospitalized as of Sunday, DHS officials said.

More than 32,000 (32,628) or 77.1% of cases have recovered, with DHS officials reporting 8,838 active cases Sunday.

More than 730,000 have tested negative, with more than 773,000 people tested.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 14,426 positive cases and 365 deaths in the county as of Sunday afternoon.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).