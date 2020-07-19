Live: Reports of at least 9 people shot in Washington, D.C.

Green Alert issued for missing, at-risk veteran from Oconomowoc last seen at Milwaukee VA

Posted 5:33 pm, July 19, 2020, by , Updated at 05:36PM, July 19, 2020

Michael ElderOCONOMOWOC — A Green Alert was issued Sunday, July 19 for a missing veteran considered at risk.

Michael Elder, 39, of Oconomowoc was last seen Friday, July 17 leaving the Milwaukee VA Hospital. Authorities said he stated he did not want to go home and would stay at a hotel.

He’s described as white, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, yellow and white shorts and tan flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.

