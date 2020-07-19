Police investigate 2 non-fatal shootings; 2 injured

Posted 7:07 am, July 19, 2020, by , Updated at 07:09AM, July 19, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating two shootings that left two people injured in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near N. 27th Street and W. Hope Street. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.  The circumstances and suspects are unknown at this time.  Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The second shooting happened an hour later around 12:15 a.m. near N. 75th Street and Brown Deer Road. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The individuals involved were all known to each other. 

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

