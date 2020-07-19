Live: Reports of at least 9 people shot in Washington, D.C.

Search area expanded for 22-year-old swimmer who never resurfaced on Pewaukee Lake

Posted 4:50 pm, July 19, 2020, by , Updated at 05:08PM, July 19, 2020

PEWAUKEE — The search area was expanded Sunday, July 19 after a 22-year-old man never resurfaced Saturday while swimming in Pewaukee Lake. The search effort became a recovery mission Saturday evening.

On Sunday, efforts were focused on the north side of the lake.

On Saturday, police said three people were swimming near their boat when the 22-year-old man became distressed and never came back up.

Pewaukee police and fire crews, along with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office’s dive teams saturated the area. Police said they’re searching in water that’s about 7-feet deep, with dense weeds at the bottom of the lake making the mission challenging.

The search was called off at dusk Saturday and resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday.

FOX6 News was told crews planned to continue searching until nightfall Sunday, with Pewaukee’s police chief calling the situation tragic.

Search for missing swimmer on Pewaukee Lake

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.