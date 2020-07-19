Search area expanded for 22-year-old swimmer who never resurfaced on Pewaukee Lake

PEWAUKEE — The search area was expanded Sunday, July 19 after a 22-year-old man never resurfaced Saturday while swimming in Pewaukee Lake. The search effort became a recovery mission Saturday evening.

On Sunday, efforts were focused on the north side of the lake.

On Saturday, police said three people were swimming near their boat when the 22-year-old man became distressed and never came back up.

Pewaukee police and fire crews, along with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office’s dive teams saturated the area. Police said they’re searching in water that’s about 7-feet deep, with dense weeds at the bottom of the lake making the mission challenging.

The search was called off at dusk Saturday and resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday.

FOX6 News was told crews planned to continue searching until nightfall Sunday, with Pewaukee’s police chief calling the situation tragic.