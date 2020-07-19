2-year-old taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after falling from hotel balcony in Fond du Lac

Posted 8:52 pm, July 19, 2020, by , Updated at 08:56PM, July 19, 2020

FOND DU LAC — A 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after falling from a balcony at the Comfort Inn on Holiday Lane Sunday evening, July 19.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue officials said medics treated the boy, who was stabilized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Medics then transported the toddler to the airport, where they met the helicopter crew.

Police are handling the investigation.

