DHS: 43K+ positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, 849 deaths, 33K+ recovered

MADISON — The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by almost 850 Monday, July 20, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which reported 849 new positive cases, for a total of 43,051.

There have been 849 deaths in the state, with one new death reported by DHS officials Sunday. Of the positive cases, 2% have died, and 9.7% (4,107) have required hospitalization — with 25 more patients hospitalized as of Monday, DHS officials said.

More than 33,000 (33,130) or 77.1% of cases have recovered, with DHS officials reporting 8,838 active cases Monday.

More than 780,000 have tested negative, with more than 737,000 people tested.

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 16,247 positive cases and 367 deaths in the county as of Monday afternoon.

